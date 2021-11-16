State Street Corp Purchases 21,883 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.