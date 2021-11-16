State Street Corp Purchases 20,487 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Acushnet worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

