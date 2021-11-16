State Street Corp Has $34.49 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,998,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,935,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.82% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $34,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

