State Street Corp Acquires 34,076 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.52% of Kraton worth $36,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

