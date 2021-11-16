State Street Corp Acquires 1,002,261 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.06% of Chico’s FAS worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

