State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.40 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

