State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,525 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $189.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

