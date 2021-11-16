State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,997 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $158.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

