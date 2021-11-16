State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,398,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

