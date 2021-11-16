State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.75 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM opened at $660.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,950. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

