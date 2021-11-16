State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $682.57 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

