STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $101.42 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

