Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $55,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

