Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

iStar stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.