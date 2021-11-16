Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $541,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

CareDx stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -134.26 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

