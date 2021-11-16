Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Cumulus Media worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

