Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

