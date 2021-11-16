Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $501,000 Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITQRU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

ITQRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

