SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPX worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

