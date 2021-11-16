Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 356.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.