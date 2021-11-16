Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,886. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

