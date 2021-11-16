SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

