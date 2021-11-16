Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.38 on Monday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

