Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

