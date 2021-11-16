Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.40, but opened at 5.59. Spire Global shares last traded at 5.45, with a volume of 117 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

