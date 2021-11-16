Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00159625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00501134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

