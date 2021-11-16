SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 7.9% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corsicana & Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $386.44 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.