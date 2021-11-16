SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,588 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 33,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,725. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

