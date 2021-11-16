SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

