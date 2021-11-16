SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $341,955.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.92 or 1.00036871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07057017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.