Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
LOV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 5,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
