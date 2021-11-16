Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LOV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 5,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

