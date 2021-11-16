Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

