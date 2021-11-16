Somerset Trust Co Sells 58 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,533. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

