Somerset Trust Co Sells 433 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,175. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $238.69 and a 52 week high of $372.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

