Somerset Trust Co Sells 43 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,646. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $211.40 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

