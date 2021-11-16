Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $334.82. 12,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.44. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.