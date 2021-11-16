Somerset Trust Co Buys 13,111 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$38.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

