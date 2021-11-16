So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,261,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

