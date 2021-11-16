SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

