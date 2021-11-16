SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $251.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.34. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNS. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

