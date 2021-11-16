Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.