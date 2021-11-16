Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

