Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

