Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

