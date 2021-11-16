Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.80

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 1586156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

