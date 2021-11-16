Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

