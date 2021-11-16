Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $208.00

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.00, but opened at $199.66. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 2,413 shares traded.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

