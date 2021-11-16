SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

