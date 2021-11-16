Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

SBTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,642. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

