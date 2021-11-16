Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.19 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Signata has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

